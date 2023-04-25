Police told now-former high school football coach his behavior appeared to be 'grooming'

Through a spokesperson, the former state championship winning coach at Broomfield High School "vehemently denied" the allegations.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield Police told a now-former Broomfield High School football coach his pattern of behavior was alarming and his relationships with students appear to be "grooming," but did not find probable cause for criminal charges, a police report revealed.

State championship-winning coach Blair Hubbard, 54, resigned earlier this month after reviewing the Boulder Valley School District's internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate communications with female students.

The police investigation, obtained by 9NEWS, includes a screenshot of a text message exchange purportedly between Hubbard and a newly-graduated female student. Hubbard asked if her fake ID works in the Denver area, then asked her preferred drink. When she responded "A dirty martini, like filthy," Hubbard replied "define filthy" with a laughing emoji.

Pastor Rick Long, a spokesperson for Hubbard, said Hubbard vehemently denies accusations of grooming and said "She was an adult -- they were having an adult conversation."

Long went on to say Hubbard's character speaks for itself and the accusations against him are more serious than the actions he actually took.

Also included in the redacted police report: accusations from one student that Hubbard asked her for photos of herself. She said she believed he wanted a romantic relationship with her, but he never said anything explicitly sexual, according to the report.

Another student told police the coach was "known to reach out and contact former female students once they graduate and are of legal age." She said she felt like "Hubbard is preying on girls and, given his position of power, they might feel under his control."

One student told police Hubbard would comment "how certain jeans would look good on her, her hair was nice and that she was very pretty." She said Hubbard expressed interest in coming to see her while she was at work at Twin Peaks.

Broomfield High School Athletic Director Steve Shelton told police he had previously warned Hubbard after a complaint within the past few years that "he should not be having any private text communications with a student for any reason," according to the police report.

Shelton expressed "surprise that Blair [Hubbard] did not learn from the first incident in years past," the police report said.

It said he told investigators "Blair frequently talks about having personal character and holding high standards. This allegation does not match Blair's character."

"It’s pretty serious. It’s concerning," said Casey Ballinger, the lead advocate at The Blue Bench, an organization that helps survivors of sexual assault. She said the conversation about fake IDs could fit a definition of grooming.

"That may look like secret keeping or building up their trust so that they can continue to push boundaries more and more without that individual understanding that’s what’s going on," Ballinger said.

A spokesperson for the Boulder Valley School District offered no additional comment Monday. A copy of Hubbard's separation agreement, also obtained by 9NEWS, banned him from applying to jobs within the district in the future and said he could provide a draft letter to the Broomfield football community for the district's review and distribution if he wished to.

In exchange, the agreement stipulated that he would receive payment for the remainder of the school year, plus an additional final payment on the contract for a total of $32,184.

Hubbard had been on leave since the investigation began on Dec. 15, less than two weeks after he led Broomfield High School's football team to win the Class 4A state championship.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS