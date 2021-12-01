Former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Greg Hobbs dies

Former Colorado Supreme Justice Gregory J. Hobbs Jr., the state's preeminent authority on water law and its history, died Monday.

His family released a statement Tuesday evening saying he died "peacefully with his family" after a pulmonary embolism.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie, and children, Dan and Emily.

Hobbs became a lawyer in Denver for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1973. He retired from the high court in 2015. He was nominated by Democratic Gov. Roy Romer in 1996.

"For both the legal and water communities, and really all whose paths crossed his, the loss is heartbreaking," according to the statement on behalf of his family. "We not only lost one of our most knowledgeable legal minds, but also lost one of our most able and accomplished speakers, teachers, writers and historians. Those who knew Greg understand."

The family said there would be a celebration of Greg’s life at a later date, when it's safe from precautions caused by COVID-19.

His loved ones asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Water Education Colorado by clicking here. Checks also can be mailed to Water Education Colorado, 1600 N Downing St., Suite 200, Denver, CO 80218.

