5 people sue former Fort Collins officer accused of falsifying DUI arrests

A judge found that Jason Haferman's testimony was sometimes "contradictory" to the evidence, court transcripts show.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Five people are suing Fort Collins Police Services after one of its officers resigned last year following an internal investigation that found in at least nine instances, no alcohol or drugs were found in blood tests for people that he had arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Five separate lawsuits were filed Wednesday in Larimer County District Court against former Officer Jason Haferman, a sergeant who was his supervisor, the City of Fort Collins and an unnamed corporal.

>The video above aired when Haferman resigned

One of the plaintiffs was charged with DUI and child abuse because he was driving with a child at the time he was arrested by Haferman. The attorney representing the five plaintiffs said in a release there are at least 17 victims.

The lawsuits claims that Haferman did not do roadside sobriety tests properly and "regularly" interpreted "normal" behaviors as clues of impairment.

It also claims that Haferman racked up more DUI arrests in one year than anyone else in his department's history and that his large number of arrests should have been a red flag for his superiors.

According to the lawsuits, during 2021, Haferman was regularly muting and deactivating his body-worn camera during his citizen contacts and arrests, which is a violation of the law.

In early March 2022, Larimer County District Court Judge Sarah Cure found that Haferman lacked credibility in his testimony regarding his contact and arrest of a person who is not among the plaintiffs in this case.

That person was later acquitted and a court transcript indicates that Cure found Haferman's testimony was "inconsistent" and that some of his testimony was "contrary to the evidence."

The lawsuits seek economic damages and lost wages related to the DUI arrests. It also asks for formal apologies from the department, policy changes and additional training for officers.

FCPS said last December that its internal investigation revealed at least nine DUI cases involving Haferman in less than a year with blood tests that came back with no alcohol or drugs present.

Haferman moved from DUI enforcement to the patrol division in May 2022. In early September, he was reassigned to an administrative role with no involvement in casework.

In October, he was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the internal affairs investigation, but Haferman eventually resigned.

Haferman remains POST certified, meaning he is eligible for employment as in law enforcement in Colorado, but he is currently not employed by any agency in the state, according to the POST database.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.