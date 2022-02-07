Aurora Police locate family of young girl found wandering alone

Aurora police tweeted that a young girl was found in the middle of Chambers Road near Ohio Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — A young girl reunited with her family after she left home in the middle of the night on Saturday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

At 3:45 a.m. police found a girl in the middle of Chambers Road near Ohio Avenue. Police believe the girl may have been hit by a car and suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear who hit the girl but police said this was not a hit and run.

At 4:36 a.m. the police department tweeted a picture of the girl in an effort to help locate her parents.

A spokesperson with APD tells 9NEWS that the parents were contacted by someone who saw the girl's picture on the news. Around 7 a.m. the girl and her parents reunited.

APD said it appeared the girl was able to leave the house while everyone was sleeping.

Police said this is an example of why it’s extremely important to lock our doors and even install locks out of the reach of curious toddlers.

UPDATE: The parents have been located and reunited with their little girl. We appreciate everyone’s help! — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 2, 2022

