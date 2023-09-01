Missing Colorado climber found dead in Glacier National Park, cause of death under investigation

Park officials say the body of 32-year-old Adam Fuselier of Castle Pines, Colorado, was found by ground searchers on Friday morning.

WEST GLACIER, Mont. — A Colorado man who went missing on a climbing trip in Glacier National Park was found dead Friday morning, park officials said.

Adam Fuselier, 32, of Castle Pines, Colorado, was reported overdue on Wednesday from a planned climb on Reynolds Mountain. His family had last talked to him on Tuesday.

Rangers found his vehicle at Logan Pass on Wednesday.

Tips from fellow hikers helped narrow the search area and his body was found Friday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, park officials said.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.