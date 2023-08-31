x
Glider crashes in Larimer County, killing pilot

The plane crashed in a field south of Soapstone Prairie Natural Area in northern Larimer County.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a glider crash in northern Larimer County on Thursday afternoon. 

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. The plane crashed in a field south of Soapstone Prairie Natural Area, off County Road 15 about 12 miles south of the Colorado-Wyoming border. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the pilot, the only person on board the glider, was found dead when first responders arrived.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.

