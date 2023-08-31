Glider crashes in Larimer County, killing pilot

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a glider crash in northern Larimer County on Thursday afternoon.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. The plane crashed in a field south of Soapstone Prairie Natural Area, off County Road 15 about 12 miles south of the Colorado-Wyoming border. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the pilot, the only person on board the glider, was found dead when first responders arrived.
The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
More local news:
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.