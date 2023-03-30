Firefighters respond to fast-moving grass fire near Simla

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the fire is burning near Simla Highway – no evacuations have been ordered.

SIMLA, Colo. — A fast-moving grass fire has been reported near the town of Simla, just northeast of Colorado Springs – the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is responding.

The brush fire is burning near 17780 Simla Highway, said the sheriff's office. There are no evacuation orders at this time.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said they have been asked to fill a mutual aid request of two brush trucks, one engine and a battalion chief for support on the wildland fire.

CSFD said they did not have many details on the fire, but it sounded like it was developing quickly. "It's a sparsely populated area, but it has potential to move fast."

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

