Local artist to bring first Day of the Dead parade and festival to Denver

DENVER — The first Day of the Dead parade and festival is coming to the Mile High City.

The parade will take place Oct. 28 at Denver's Art District on West 7th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive beginning at 11 a.m., headed toward La Alma Lincoln Park. It will end at 13th Avenue and Mariposa Street.

The Day of the Dead Festival will be at Civic Center downtown from noon to 8 p.m.

This is a free and family-friendly event where everyone can enjoy live music, folklore ballets, games for children, food, exhibitors, catrina contests and much more.

"This event is being held to remember our loved ones who are no longer with us and for all our friends who could not make it and were left along the way," said local artist and organizer of the event, Norberto "Beto" Mojardin in his Facebook page. "I invite you to bring a photo of your loved one and place it on the altar so that together we can remember them."

The Mexican-born artist is the creator of the largest Día de los Muertos altar in the state and the founder of Latin Fashion Week Colorado. His altar and runway designs have captivated many Coloradans for years and this year will certainly be no exception.

"I am super happy and grateful to God because after eight long years, creating the Dia de los Muertos altar and building credibility, we have achieved our goal of the first Dia de los Muertos parade and festival," Mojardin said about the event in a Facebook post.

Attendees will be able to hear music from bands like the Mazatlecos band, Grupo Kaoba, Sonora Dinamita as well as local talent. People interested in participating and showcasing their talent or need more need more information on the event can visit vivacolorado.org.

Hola amigos y familia, estoy super contento y agradecido con Dios porque después de 8 largos años creando en altar de dia de los muertos y construyendo una credibilidad hemos logrado nuestro objetivo del primer desfile y festival de Dia de los Muertos. El evento se llevará a cabo el 28 de octubre de 11:00 a. m. a 8:00 p. m.). El desfile comenzará de 9:30 am a 11:00 am en 7th y Santa Fe Drive, luego continuará hacia 13th y Santa Fe Drive, girará hacia la izquierda y concluye el desfile en la 13st y Mariposa por La Alma Lincoln Park. El Festival del Día de Muertos comenzará de 12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m. en el Civic Center Park Centro de Denver con una experiencia única y vendedores de comida, música en vivo, bebidas, expositores, concurso de catrinas, la reina del día de muertos, juegos y mucho más. Te invito a ser parte de este evento unico, si deseas ser parte de este evento, las inscripciones ya están abiertas. No pierdas esta oportunidad de mostrar tu talento. Visita: https://www.vivacolorado.org/register Posted by Norberto Mojardin on Sunday, August 27, 2023