Father, son rescued during snowstorm in western Colorado

A 50-year-old hunter and his 27-year-old son were lost and rescued during a snowstorm on the Uncompahgre on Tuesday.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A father and son who became lost in Tuesday's snowstorm while hunting in western Colorado were rescued without injury, according to a Facebook post by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

Rescue crews attribute their safe return to the GPS emergency notification device the two men were carrying at the time of the September storm, the post says.

At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received an SOS message from a satellite emergency notification device.



Dispatchers were able to determine that a 50-year-old hunter and his 27-year-old son were lost in a snowstorm in the Uncompahgre National Forest, according to the post.

Search and rescue crews, along with an outfitter familiar with the area, responded to the lost hunters' GPS coordinates in the area of Kelso Point.

Both men were found "very cold but safe," the post says.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is reminding anyone recreating or hunting in the wilderness to be prepare for extreme temperature conditions, especially this time of year. They recommend being prepared with extra water, food and clothes.

"GPS devices are an excellent tool to help navigate," the post reads. "Make sure you are familiar with the technology and using it before going out."