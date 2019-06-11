LITTLETON, Colo. — The driver of a vehicle was injured but no one else was hurt after a car hit a building in Littleton, according to a tweet from the City of Littleton.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said they were responded to the crash at 5738 South Rapp Street, that's near South Santa Fe Drive and West Bowles Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle might have suffered a medical emergency which caused the vehicle to slam into the CoCo Home, according to the city of Littleton. He or she was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to SMFR.

The SMFR heavy rescue unit is at the scene working to stabilize the building which was heavily damaged.

Alamo Avenue is shut down between Santa Fe Drive and Prince Street as a result of the crash.

