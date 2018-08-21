KUSA — Chris Watts, the Frederick man at the center of a family tragedy, claimed that he killed his pregnant wife in “a rage” after he realized that she had strangled their two daughters – a shocking twist outlined in court documents made public late Monday afternoon.

But despite the stunning assertion, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke made it clear he didn’t believe Chris Watts: About 90 minutes before the document was made public, he charged the man with nine felony counts alleging that he was the one who killed his wife of nearly six years, Shanann Watts, 34, and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Then the affidavit was made public just before 5 p.m. Monday – revealing, among other things, that detectives concluded that Chris Watts was “actively involved in an affair with a co-worker.”

Read the entire warrantless arrest affidavit in Chris Watts case below.

