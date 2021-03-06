Goodwill holding hiring event across Colorado

Job seekers can speak with a manager — and they might just get a job on the spot.

COLORADO, USA — Job seekers could get a position on the spot during Goodwill's Colorado hiring event on Wednesday.

Goodwill of Colorado will hold open interviews at all of its retail and outlet locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.

Goodwill said it is looking to hire for a variety of positions including donation services, production associates, sales associates, cashiers, material handlers, drivers (box truck and CDL), store managers, assistant managers, shift supervisors and more.

A list of job openings is available at GoodwillColorado.org. Applications may be submitted ahead of June 30 to save time.

Goodwill offers competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules and part-time or full-time hours. Visit GoodwillColorado.org to learn more.

