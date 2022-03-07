King Soopers needs pharmacy techs ahead of flu season

DENVER — King Soopers will hold two job events Wednesday with the goal of hiring 150 new pharmacy technicians.
King Soopers said it needs pharmacy-certified and non-certified technicians to bolster its staff in anticipation of an increased amount of vaccination services.
The grocer said it anticipates increased vaccinations this fall for back-to-school season, flu season and new COVID-19 variants.
Wednesday's hiring events will be held at King Soopers' corporate office and at Fairfield Inn and Suites in Aurora from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Denver
- King Soopers Corporate Office
- 66 Tejon St
- Aurora
- Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriot
- 24192 E. Prospect Ave
Starting pay:
- Non-certified: $16.75/hr
- Certified: $19.15/hr
- Clinical: $22.50/hr
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.