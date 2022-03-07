King Soopers needs pharmacy techs ahead of flu season

King Soopers will hold job events Wednesday for pharmacy-certified and non-certified technicians.

DENVER — King Soopers will hold two job events Wednesday with the goal of hiring 150 new pharmacy technicians.

King Soopers said it needs pharmacy-certified and non-certified technicians to bolster its staff in anticipation of an increased amount of vaccination services.

The grocer said it anticipates increased vaccinations this fall for back-to-school season, flu season and new COVID-19 variants.

Wednesday's hiring events will be held at King Soopers' corporate office and at Fairfield Inn and Suites in Aurora from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver King Soopers Corporate Office 66 Tejon St

Aurora Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriot 24192 E. Prospect Ave



Starting pay:

Non-certified: $16.75/hr

Certified: $19.15/hr

Clinical: $22.50/hr

