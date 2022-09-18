Judge declines to combine 4 lawsuits against gun regulations in Boulder County, municipalities

U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore, who was assigned the case involving the town of Superior, indicated he wished to see the lawsuits proceed separately.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A federal judge on Friday declined to combine the four lawsuits currently pending before different judges that challenge the constitutionality of gun restrictions in Boulder County and three of its municipalities.

U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore, who was assigned the case involving the town of Superior, indicated he wished to see the lawsuits proceed separately. He acknowledged there will now be a possibility of conflicting rulings between various judges about whether the various local ordinances violate the Second Amendment.

But, Moore said, "if anyone thinks the district court is going to have the last say on this, they’re kidding themselves. Come on."

