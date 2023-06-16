Judge rules Dougco school board members violated open meetings law

Four members of the board held a series of one-on-one meetings to discuss firing Superintendent Corey Wise last year.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Douglas County judge has ruled that four Douglas County school board members broke the law when they held a series of one-on-one meetings to discuss firing Superintendent Corey Wise last year.

District Court Judge Jeffrey Holmes said in a ruling issued Friday that the conservative board majority — President Mike Peterson and board members Christy Williams, Becky Myers and Kaylee Winegar — violated the Colorado Open Meetings Law (COML) by having private conversations about Wise, two at a time, before telling him to resign or be fired.

Under Colorado law, a meeting of three or more board members where public business is discussed are declared to be public meetings.

"Circumventing the statute by a series of private one-on-one meetings at which public business is discussed and/or decisions reached is a violation of the statute, not just its spirit," Holmes wrote.

Wise refused to resign, forcing the conservative majority to fire him in a public meeting in February 2022.

The board members could not provide a reason for firing Wise at that meeting.

Holmes issued a preliminary injunction against the board members in March 2022, ordering them to conduct business publicly.

Holmes declined to issue a permanent injunction Friday, saying he doesn't think the board majority will hold secret meetings again.

