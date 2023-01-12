Lawsuit accuses Snapchat of facilitating sale of deadly fentanyl

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the families of eight teens and young adults who died after taking fentanyl-laced pills, including Max Osterman of Thornton.

THORNTON, Colo. — A lawsuit filed on behalf of eight families across the country, including one in Colorado, accuses the social messaging app Snapchat of facilitating the sale of deadly fentanyl-laced pills.

The suit, filed Jan. 3 in California, alleges that "Snap’s products have encouraged, enabled, and facilitated the illegal and deadly drug sales of counterfeit pills containing lethal doses of fentanyl to minors and young adults."

Those features include Snapchat's disappearing messages, "My Eyes Only" and "Snap Map" features, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit was filed by the Social Media Victims Law Center on behalf of the families of eight teenagers and young adults who, the suit says, died after taking fentanyl-laced pills purchased from drug dealers connected to them by Snapchat. One of those victims was Max Osterman of Thornton, who was 18 when he died in February 2021.

The lawsuit says Osterman died of fentanyl poisoning after taking a pill sold to him by a Snapchat dealer. It details Osterman's use of Snapchat and says that "Snap also then began connecting drug dealers to Max via its public profile settings, user recommendation algorithm, and mapping and location features."

"These are common tools utilized by Snapchat dealers to find teens, and that is precisely what happened to Max while he was still in high school," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says on Jan. 31, 2021, Osterman bought what he believed to be Percocet from a Snapchat dealer. Osterman died Feb. 3 after taking a pill that dealer sold to him, which contained lethal amounts of fentanyl, the lawsuit says.

"This is someone Max did not know outside of Snapchat, and with whom he would not have connected but for Snapchat," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also says that as of July 7, 2022, the dealer appeared to still have a Snapchat account.

"Snap’s product is specifically designed to attract both children and illicit adult activity," the lawsuit says. "Its foundational product feature is disappearing messages, which draws in both minors interested in evading parental oversight and drug dealers interested in engaging with vulnerable minors without detection."

Snap, Inc. has not yet responded to a 9NEWS request for comment.

