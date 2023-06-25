Rapids celebrate Pride night months after homophobic slur disrupts fan experience

The Colorado Rapids make up for a distasteful moment that kicked off their 2023 season, when fans shouted a Spanish homophobic chant.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids' 2023 season started in disappointing fashion, not necessarily from the seven-straight games without a win, but from the chant shouted from the stands in the first home game.

It was the "p-chant," a Spanish homophobic slur that had previously been eradicated from the cheering section.

"So it slipped in, unfortunately, late in the game. A lot of our folks weren't able to make that game for reasons, so the self-policing sort of fell short because we weren't ready for it. It had been gone for a while," David Wegner, a founding member of the Centennial 38 supporters group said. "It just goes to show that the fight for equality, justice, inclusiveness, and all of that, you cannot let your guard down."

The Rapids released a statement following the game, reading "As a club that prides itself on its inclusive values and providing a safe and welcoming environment for all, we were incredibly disappointed to learn that the detestable p-chant emerged during our game on Saturday," the statement said. "We condemn the use of this word in the strongest possible terms -- it has no place within our sport or community, let alone at our stadium."

The team's communication director Omar Gonzalez spoke on behalf of the club.

"Unfortunately there are some very distasteful elements that have made their way into our sport and we don't condone that in any way, we strongly condemn that, so it's something that we make sure to address," he said.

The C38 supporters group addressed the situation immediately.

"We sort of fought it with some peaceful confrontation and were able to get those folks to understand that this is not an appropriate spot for the culture and since that night, we've been back on point and not seen it come back, which is a fantastic thing to see that go away," Wegner said.

So now, three months later, the team and the fanbase can focus their efforts full circle: on Pride night.

"So the beauty about Pride for us as a supporters group is that soccer in its nature, soccer supporters culture is naturally progressive, and one of the founding principles of our organization and our group in supporting this team is that it's a community of diversity," Wegner said.

Rapids midfielder and Colorado native Cole Bassett said it's important that everyone feels supported in their home stadium.

"We're all about inclusivity," Bassett said. "To be able to have everybody inclusive at one game and to bring them all out and to have everybody feel like they're a part of something and they all have their worth and value is something special for the club to be in one unique spot to be where everyone is welcome."

When he looks to the south stands each night, Bassett said he sees passion and purpose written on signs from the supporters. This game, the purpose is the fight for equality.

"It is special," Bassett said. "They take the time to make those and its something that they feel passionate about as well and it represents us, you know, it's one club, one badge, and we all represent the same things. Every single time we go out on the field, we look at those, we play for those, and then hopefully we step onto the field and represent ourselves and represent what they're saying, as well."

The Pride night game was cancelled due to inclement weather and has not been rescheduled at this time. It has also not been determined if the rescheduled game will also be a Pride night celebration.

