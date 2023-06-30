Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian web designer

Denver-based designer Lorie Smith said that creating wedding websites and designs for same sex couples goes against her religious beliefs.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The nation's highest court on Friday sided with a Colorado website designer on Friday who argued that she should be allowed to deny making websites for same-sex couples due to her religious beliefs.

Lorie Smith, the owner of 303 Creative, creates websites and other graphic work. She began legal proceedings about five years ago over what she believes is a violation of her religious beliefs.

Smith offers graphic and website design services and wants to expand to wedding website services, but she said her religious beliefs would lead her to decline any request from a same-sex couple to design a wedding website.

Smith also wants to post a statement on her website about her beliefs, but that would run afoul of a Colorado anti-discrimination law. Smith had argued the law violates her free speech and religious rights.

>The video above is a prior report about the case.

In February 2022, the Supreme Court announced that it would hear her case, 303 Creative v. Elenis after a 2021 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit Court sided against Smith and said the practice was discriminatory.

Smith is being represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), based out of Arizona. Colorado Attorney Phil Weiser represented the state during oral arguments before the court in December.

"The basic idea is, if you open your doors to the public, you have to accommodate all comers," Weiser said after making his case to the highest court. "You can't deny someone access to a product or service based on who they are."

Wieser said Colorado has a number of protected classifications including race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation and religion.

In a 2-1 ruling in 2021, the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Smith’s attempt to overturn a lower court ruling throwing out her legal challenge. The panel said Colorado had a compelling interest in protecting the “dignity interests” of members of marginalized groups through its law, the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.

The law, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, is the same one at issue in the case of Colorado baker Jack Phillips that was decided in 2018 by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court said at the time that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had acted with anti-religious bias against Phillips after he refused to bake a cake for two men who were getting married. But it did not rule on the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to LGBTQ+ people.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: The Culture Report