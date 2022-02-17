10th Circuit blocks Biden minimum wage rule for outdoor recreation companies

The federal appeals court in Denver blocked President Biden's order that would require a $15 minimum wage for these companies that operate on public lands.

DENVER — The federal appeals court based in Denver has temporarily blocked the Biden administration's directive requiring a minimum hourly wage of $15 for outdoor recreation companies operating on public lands.

The rule from the U.S. Department of Labor took effect on Jan. 30 and requires organizations with federal contracts or "contract-like" agreements to pay their workers $15 hourly and $22.50 for overtime. Duke Bradford, the owner of Arkansas Valley Adventures, sued over the policy, arguing President Joe Biden had exceeded his legal authority to issue the executive order that led to the rule.

Last month, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer refused to issue an injunction. Brimmer found presidents have broad authority to set policy for services supplied through the government. Because Bradford's company had permits from the government to operate river rafting tours on federal land, it qualified under the order as a "contract-like" arrangement for services.

