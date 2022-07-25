Independent monitor to hold town hall on 1st Aurora consent decree report

Independent monitor IntegrAssure found the city is in "substantial compliance" of nine of 36 assessed mandates in the consent decree.

AURORA, Colo. — An independent monitor will hold a town hall in Aurora on Aug. 9 after releasing its first report assessing the city's progress in meeting mandates set by the consent decree.

The consent decree is a legal settlement aimed at fixing how Aurora Police Department officers use force and interact with people of color.

The decree creates three goals: to reduce racial disparities with how police arrest and use force; to be more transparent about arrests and using force; and to improve training for officers.

IntegrAssure issued the first of 12 public reports finding the city to be in "substantial compliance" of nine of 36 mandates that were assessed. There are 70 mandates in total.

The 341-page report from the Florida-based consulting firm "outlined the efforts made to establish clear expectations and goals for the city and how the city is doing on the 36 consent decree mandates it assessed in the reporting period."

The nine mandates found to be in substantial compliance involved Aurora Fire Rescue's use of chemical sedatives, and the Civil Service Commission's selection of an expert to aid in its work on recruitment, hiring and promotion.

"The remaining examined mandates involved the areas of policy and training, racial bias in policing, use of force and documentation of stops, some of which are on a cautionary track due to concerns on lack of governance over policy and training development," IntegrAssure said in a release.

The IntegrAssure team is holding an in-person, hybrid and livestreamed public town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Beck Recreation Center at 800 Telluride St.

IntegrAssure said it will provide an overview of the first report, solicit community feedback and answer questions. The Community Advisory Council will moderate the question and answer session.

Anyone interested in asking questions can submit them in advance by emailing connect@auroramonitor.org or by filling or the "contact us" form on IntegrAssure's website.

