Aurora repeals restricted breed ordinance, allows pit bulls within city limits

The repeal allows Aurora residents to own pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora City Council on Monday night, in a final vote of 7-3, agreed to lift the city’s restricted breed ordinance.

The repeal will allow Aurora residents to own pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers within city limits.

Councilmembers chose to vote instead of Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposal to introduce a ballot measure on lifting the pit bull ban that would have gone to a vote in November 2021. Coffman’s plan for the ballot measure was rejected with a 3-7 vote.

In 2014, Aurora voters rejected a ballot measure to repeal the city's restricted breed ordinance. About 64% of voters were in favor of keeping the ordinance, which bans the ownership of American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers within city limits.

The city's ban on owning certain breeds has been in place since 2005.