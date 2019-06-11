DENVER — Over 1 million Coloradans have voted in Tuesday's off-year elections.
In addition to two statewide measures, voters also weighed in on a number of local ballot questions ranging from taxes and debt to marijuana and broadband.
As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 1,117,627 ballots had been returned to county clerks for the coordinated election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. There are just over 3 million registered voters in the state.
>> You can find live, updating results for Proposition CC and Proposition DD by clicking here.
Otherwise, election results will largely be posted on city and county websites after 7 p.m.
Here are links to those websites. If your city is not listed, search for the clerk's page on Google.
You can also find some results on the Colorado Secretary of State's website, which is listed here: bit.ly/2ozPvVM
Alamosa County: bit.ly/2gWBDCa
Phone number: 719-589-6681
Arapahoe County: bit.ly/2yI0xzH
Phone number: 303-795-4511
Archuleta County: bit.ly/2z9lGn6
Phone number: 970-264-8331
Baca County: bit.ly/2AdN29m
Phone number: 719-523-4372
Berthoud: bit.ly/2AdDI59
Phone number: 970-344-5800
Boulder: bit.ly/2ipXvXd
Phone number: 303-413-7740
Broomfield: bit.ly/2zf9L6L
Phone number: 303-464-5857
Castle Rock: bit.ly/2iVy5o0
Phone number: 303-660-1374
Chaffee County: bit.ly/2A1xzrX
Phone number: 719-539-4004
Commerce City: bit.ly/2hawbPT
Phone number: 303-289-3611
Denver: bit.ly/2tPaMBz
Phone number: 720-913-VOTE (8683)
Douglas County: bit.ly/2gYxHkA
Phone number: 303-660-7444
Eagle County: bit.ly/2OtUgMm
Phone number: 970-328-8715
El Paso County: bit.ly/2tsZNcL
Phone number: 719-575-VOTE (8683)
Federal Heights: bit.ly/2SONEeC
Phone number: 303-412-3536
Georgetown: bit.ly/2zdk23o
Phone number: 303-679-2339
Golden: bit.ly/2lHSL3V
Phone number: 303-384-8015
Greeley: bit.ly/2iXelAp
Phone number: 970-350-9740
Huerfano County: bit.ly/2lID0d0
Phone number: 719-738-2380
Jefferson County: bit.ly/2z7unhF
Phone number: 303-271-8111
Larimer County: bit.ly/2zsBzp8
Phone number: 970-498-7820
Longmont: bit.ly/2ipAyTT
Phone number: 303-651-8649
Mesa County: bit.ly/2zebTeX
Phone number: 970-244-1662
Minturn: bit.ly/2ypCarA
Phone number: 970-827-5645
Moffat County: bit.ly/2z8YGls
Phone number: 970-824-9120
Pitkin County: bit.ly/2REFX9r
Phone number: 970-920-5180
Pueblo County: bit.ly/2hyeruF
Phone number: 719-583-6620
Rio Grande County: bit.ly/2AQyVsL
Phone number: 719-657-3334
San Juan County: bit.ly/2z7uaII
Phone number: 360-378-3357
Summit County: bit.ly/2PHooIx
Phone numbers: 970-453-3479 // 970-262-3406
Weld County: bit.ly/2PdhZFz
Phone number: 970-304-6525
