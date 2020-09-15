Denver Board of Ethics dismisses complaint against councilwoman

The complaint originated from a Denver Police officer during an August 19 incident.

DENVER — A complaint made against Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca has been dismissed by the Denver Ethics Board.

During an Ethics Board meeting Tuesday morning, the board decided to dismiss the complaint for "lack of jurisdiction".

The board asked to include in their dismissal that the complaint was not frivolous or brought for the purpose of harassment, according to Executive Director Lori Weiser.

> Video above: Body-worn camera footage shows encounter after officer files ethics complaint against Denver City Councilwoman CdeBaca

The complaint simply did not allege a violation of the ethics code, Weiser said.

"The board expects all public employees and elected officials to live up to the highest standard of ethical behavior," Weiser told 9NEWS, "The board is troubled by the allegations in the complaint."

Councilwoman Cedebaca will have to respond to constituents and members of City Council, but not before the Board of Ethics, Weiser said.

According to the complaint, filed on Sept. 4, Officer Mallory Lutkin was in the area of 2900 Glenarm Place responding to a disturbance where “officers were arresting an armed party and officers had been assaulted."

The complaint goes on to accuse Cedebaca of "dehumanizing officers" and "inciting protesters" during an August sweep of a camp occupied by those experiencing homelessness.

In August, CdeBaca submitted a proposal to replace DPD with an unarmed “peace force” that would serve public safety by “proactive means.” The working document received little support at a City Council meeting on Aug. 17.