Former Colorado politician Dennis Gallagher dead at 82

Gallagher served on the state senate, state house, on Denver's city council and as the city's auditor.

DENVER — A former state legislator, councilman and Denver native has died at age 82.

Dennis Gallagher's family posted news of his passing on Facebook Friday morning. According to the post, Gallagher died peacefully in his sleep.

"As a larger than life presence, not only in our family but in the greater Denver community, the depth of our loss can not be fully expressed," the Facebook post about Gallagher's passing reads.

Gallagher was likely best known as the sponsor of the Gallagher Amendment, which impacts the residential assessment rate for which property taxes are calculated.

It was passed in 1982 to limit then-skyrocketing residential property taxes. It said that only 45% of the state's property tax revenue can come from residential properties, while the other 55% comes from commercial ones.

Voters repealed that amendment in 2020.

He also represented northwest Denver on city council and worked as Denver's auditor for more than a decade.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called Gallagher a "large presence in Denver" in a tweet Friday night. He went on to write:

"For decades, his public service was reflected every day — not just for his beloved Northside, — but for the benefit of our entire city. He possessed a sharp wit that was quick with an Irish phrase in any situation. While we may have disagreed on many issues, I never doubted that he loved our city. We’ve lost a storied Denver public servant. Rest In Peace, my friend."

U.S. Representative Diana DeGette also posted a statement on Twitter Friday, remembering Gallagher as a "quintessential West Denver politician." who was "always there for his constituents at every level of government in which he served."

A service remembering Gallagher has not yet been announced.

Jen Soules and Marshall Zelinger contributed to this report.