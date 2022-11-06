Diaper sales tax eliminated in Denver

The ordinance follows a similar plan that was passed in Aurora in April.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver City Council approved an ordinance Monday night exempting all diapers from City and County of Denver sales tax.

The council voted to publish the ordinance at Monday's meeting where it was unanimously supported. The ordinance will be officially adopted after next week's vote.

The Denver sales tax exemption, which includes all diapers as well as adult incontinence products, will be effective Oct. 1, 2022.

The Colorado State Legislature passed a law during the 2022 session exempting menstrual products and diapers from the state's sales tax, however, cities must choose whether to apply that exemption to local sales tax as well.

In April, Aurora became the first city in Colorado to exempt both menstrual products and diapers from sales tax collection.

Denver exempted menstrual products from local sales tax in 2019.

"Inflation and the rising cost of living in Denver have created a burden for families and Denver’s older residents, many of whom are on fixed incomes," said Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer. "Diapers are necessary, and they should be exempted from sales tax just like any other necessary product."

The cost of this measure to the Denver's General Revenue Fund is estimated to be between $500,000 and $800,000 annually.

"Diapers are an essential item, but unlike other essential items, they have been taxed," said Denver City Councilman Jolon Clark. "This tax disproportionately affects low income families in our community, and this exemption will provide relief to those who need it most."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.