Colorado lawmaker could face charges for dropping firearm at Capitol

The general public is barred from bringing weapons past the metal detectors inside, but lawmakers are exempt.

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is working with the Denver Police Department on possible criminal charges after state Rep. Richard Holtorf (R-Akron) dropped a firearm in the state Capitol.

Another Republican lawmaker told 9NEWS that Holtorf on Monday was hurrying to the House chambers for a vote on a third reading amendment when he tripped, causing his gun to fall to the ground. The gun did not discharge.

While CSP is assigned to the Capitol, DPD would be the charging agency in this case since the Capitol building is in Denver.

"Generally speaking, if someone is in possession of a weapon in the Capitol, there may be a potential charge of unlawful possession of a concealed weapon, depending on the circumstances," a DPD spokesperson said.

The general public is barred from bringing weapons past the metal detectors inside, but lawmakers have been concealed carrying at the Colorado Capitol for years based on a law that allows people to carry a firearm at their workplace. Per a GOP House spokeswoman, lawmakers can conceal carry in the Capitol with a permit. They do not have to notify troopers that they will be carrying a firearm in the Capitol.

CSP speaks with GOP lawmakers before the session about the protocol with concealed carry, the House spokesperson said.

