House Republicans send Lauren Boebert's resolution to impeach Joe Biden to committees

WASHINGTON — The Republican-controlled House voted along party lines Thursday to send U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's resolution to impeach President Joe Biden to committees, capping a contentious couple of days as GOP lawmakers quarreled over the Colorado Republican's attempt to force a vote on the measure.

After filing articles of impeachment last week accusing Biden of "dereliction of duty" over his handling of immigration at the U.S. border with Mexico, Boebert on Tuesday invoked a rarely used procedural move to bring the question to the House floor.

Rather than hold a vote this week on the impeachment resolution, however, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated a deal to send Boebert's bill to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary committees for further review. The House approved the deal on Thursday 219-208, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against, following about an hour of often-heated debate.

“The House is taking historic action,” Boebert said during the debate over the resolution to refer her bill to the committees.

Boebert said the bill she sponsored "will hold Joe Biden accountable for the dereliction of one of his most basic duties in allowing an invasion to take place across our southern border that has compromised the safety and security of the American people."

