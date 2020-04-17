DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide one of his tri-weekly updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.

The governor’s office distributed a news release saying that he will speak at 4 p.m. 9NEWS will stream his remarks on 9NEWS.com, via the 9NEWS app and on our YouTube channel.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Polis gave his most in-depth look at what the state’s process will be for reopening. His stay-at-home order is slated to expire on April 26, and he concretely indicate whether that will be extended – something other states have done in recent days.

The governor did say that social distancing will likely be in place in Colorado for “the long haul,” until there is a vaccine or cure for the novel coronavirus. But, he also said with increased testing and regional shut-downs, some sense of normalcy could occur, albeit with smaller social gatherings.

Wednesday’s news conference also made national headlines after Polis tear up when a reporter asked him about critics who compared his stay-at-home order to the tactics of the Nazis.

"We act to save lives," Polis said. "The exact opposite of the slaughter of six million Jews and many gypsies and Catholics and gays and lesbians and Russians and so many others."

"By not staying at home... you're not sticking it to the government," the governor later said. "You're not sticking it to Jared Polis. You're sticking it to yourself. Because you're putting your loved ones in jeopardy and you're prolonging the economic difficulties your fellow Coloradans are facing."

During the pandemic, Polis has typically held news conferences on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. These have addressed topics ranging from social distancing Easter church services to what could be a 2,000-bed field hospital at the Colorado Convention Center the governor hopes is never needed.

He has said Colorado has effectively “flattened the curve” in the fight against COVID-19, and data in the coming days will show if the state has plateaued or began the process of trending downward in terms of new novel coronavirus cases.

