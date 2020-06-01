COLORADO, USA — An eighth grader in Boulder County marked the New Year with a piece of paper.



She got a new birth certificate after helping pass the state law to make it possible.

“It’s really important because those are people's identities,” said Jude, who keeps her last name private for security reasons.

Jude came out to her family as transgender when she was nine years old.

“We’re not different than everyone else, were just trying to live our lives as who we are,” she said. “We’re all human.”

Jude started working with One Colorado, an LGBTQ advocacy group, several years ago. She spent the next several years testifying for bills that would make it easier for transgender people to get new government documents.

Her name even got added to the bill.

Jude’s Law passed in 2019, and took effect in 2020.

It makes it easier for transgender people to change their gender on identify documents, like a birth certificate. Under the law, transgender people are now exempt from having to submit a public notice of a name change.

It also offers the choice of “X,” a designation that is not male or female.

Jude and her family went to submit paperwork for the new birth certificate on January 2, when government offices reopened after the holiday. She left that day with her new documentation.

“Right now it really matches who I really am,” she said. “It doesn’t identify me as someone that I’m not. I think this proves that I did it, with my community, and its finally done.”

Jude is quick to credit One Colorado and all the people who helped push for the change.

“A lot of people think ‘Jude’s Law’ is just me. But really it was a huge community effort," she said. "I think that if we didn’t have these five years we wouldn’t be as close as a community."

And her work isn’t finished.

Jude wants to see a similar law at the federal level, and says she’s already started conversations with Joe Neguse (D-Colorado).

She wants to remind other young people that they have a voice, and can fight for change.

“For me, I was just able to sit down and share my story. I took a little drive up to the [state] capitol and I just told my story," she said. "I think there are always going to be people supporting you, whether you know them or not.

“Just know that you’re not alone, and you need to fight for your rights, because that’s really important. And if you don’t, supporting people is also really helpful too.”

So what’s next for Jude?

Besides passing a federal law, she has a more personal goal:

“I think my next step is gender confirmation surgery,” she said.

She’s also simply enjoying her life as a teenage girl.

“It’s just really nice, I feel a lot lighter and happier.”

