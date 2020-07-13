Polis extends COVID-19 executive orders, amends order on petition-gathering

Among nine new or improved orders, the governor took another run at an executive order to limit in-person contact in the election process this year.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has "extended and amended" a handful of executive orders to help the state cope with the ongoing effects of COVID-19, including measures on rent and elections, his office said Sunday.

Among nine new or improved orders, the governor took another run at an executive order to limit in-person contact in the election process this year through changes to the system. That got him in trouble before, when he sought to bypass in-person signature-gathering to qualify for the November ballot by allowing the use of mail or e-mail.

Business groups and University of Denver chancellor emeritus Dan Ritchie cried foul and sued, alleging the governor's emergency powers didn't extend to rewriting election laws, even temporarily.

The state Supreme Court this month overturned part of the order. In his new executive order, Polis took out the problematic parts. You can read the new order by clicking here.