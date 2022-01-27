Deputies: Man impersonates ski patroller, follows girl

The sheriff's office said the incident happened last week, but was not reported to them until Tuesday evening.

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on a man they say impersonated a ski patroller and followed a girl at Copper Mountain ski area last week.

Deputies said the man was wearing a red jacket with "Ski Patrol" written poorly on the outside with a marker. The man followed the girl from a ski run to the Center Village, then to the East Village, where she was able to get away from him, the sheriff's office said. No other details about the man's appearance were immediately available.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened last week, but was not reported to them until Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960 and reference case number 22-1489.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.