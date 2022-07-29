Mega Millions winners: Colorado's top prizes ever in the game

Here are the biggest Mega Millions prizes ever won in Colorado since the game became available to play in the state in May 2010.

DENVER — With the jackpot in Friday's Mega Millions drawing sitting at a sweet $1.28 billion, you might be dreaming of that moment when you realize you've matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball and you're suddenly a billionaire.

But how well have Coloradans fared in this national game over the years? Let's dig in.

According to data from the Colorado Lottery website, there have been 1,997 cashed-in winning tickets of $111 or more in the state since the game became available to play here in May 2010.

In the entire 12-year history of Mega Millions in Colorado, there haven't been any jackpot winners in the state. The last time anyone in the state won $1 million or more was about three years ago, in June 2019.

The state's top winning prize ever was $4 million, which happened twice – in February 2016 with a ticket sold in Loveland, and in May 2018 with a ticket sold in Denver.

Two lucky Coloradans have won $2 million in Mega Millions. The first was in Greeley in July 2016, and the second in Aurora in June 2019.

The state boasts nine winners of $1 million:

August 2010 in Golden

March 2011 in Arvada

April 2012 in Brighton

May 2012 in Denver

November 2012 in Colorado Springs

November 2012 in Cascade

December 2013 in Centennial

October 2016 in Denver

October 2018 in Thornton

There were also 12 $250,000 tickets cashed in before the game bumped up its second prize to $1 million in October 2013.

What if you're content with matching 4 numbers? Here are the numbers of Colorado winners who have cashed in tickets worth between $10,000 and $50,000:

$50,000 – 6

$40,600 – 1

$40,000 – 23

$30,000 – 34

$25,000 – 11

$20,000 – 25

$15,000 – 13

$10,000 – 143

So far this year in Colorado, the top Mega Millions prize has been $30,000, cashed in twice, in Golden and Roosevelt. There have also been two $20,000 winners and five $10,000 winners this year.

