Chili, Booze & Brews passport program offers restaurant discounts while supporting cancer research

A passport program created by the Morgan Adams Foundation raises money for cancer research while offering discounts at local restaurants.

DENVER — So much of our attention this last year has been rightly focused on COVID-19, but the Morgan Adams Foundation is still fighting for children’s cancer research.

“We fight for kids who can't fight for themselves,” said Jennifer Burr, senior events manager for the Morgan Adams Foundation.

In 20 years, the Morgan Adams Foundation has raised $5.2 million dollars for pediatric cancer research.

“Research can't stop and neither do we,” said Burr.

In a normal year, they'd have 10 to 15 fundraising events, including their annual Chili, Brews & Booze event.

“Which in a normal non-COVID world is a chili beer and whiskey event,” said Burr.

And we all know this is anything but a normal year. So the foundation came up with a passport program. It not only raises money for research, it also offers discounts at restaurants who have supported the foundation over the years.

“COVID has drastically impacted our community so this is our way of giving back in a small way,” said Burr. “Instead of the foundation taking a profit of the sales we just ask that they support us.”

Kachina is one of those restaurants rising up to help even as it faces another round of challenges.

“I have kids so for me it's always important to participate in these kinds of events to give something back to the community that's always supporting us, always coming in to enjoy our food,” said Cesar Tamariz, a chef at Kachina.

Kachina's green chili is on the passport program for takeout or dining on the patio.

“We decided to participate with our green chili since it's one of our most popular items,” said Tamariz.

The passport program is a true win-win as a way to help support local restaurants and children's cancer research.

“Funding research today is probably more critical than ever because kids are continually getting sick,” said Burr. “Our mission is even more critical now than ever.”

There are almost 30 restaurants and distilleries participating in the Chili Booze and Brews Passport Program, which runs until Dec. 13.

They also have an online auction and weekly prizes.

For more information, visit this link.