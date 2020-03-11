10 photos of a spectacular Colorado Election Day sunrise

x
Election Day Tuesday arrived in Colorado with a fiery morning sunrise.

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans woke up on Election Day 2020 to a spectacular November sunrise.

9NEWS viewers up and down Colorado's Front Range were able to capture the stunning yellow and orange over the eastern plains. Check out some of the images sent to us below.

Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us? Send to YourTake@9NEWS.com or fill out the form below or click/tap here.

Happy Election Day!

Credit: Billy Wilson
Sunrise Credit: Billy Wilson
Credit: Gerry Kraaijenbrink
Sunrise over Arvada earlier this morning. Credit: Gerry Kraaijenbrink
Credit: Louis R
Election Day Sunrise Credit: Louis R
Credit: Connie Rudd
Sunrise in Castle Rock today Credit: Connie Rudd
Credit: Matt Tomeny
Denver's Washington Park.
Credit: Carrie Swartz
Credit: Ami Lopez
Sunrise Credit: Ami Lopez
Credit: Dee Ames
Election Day Sunrise Credit: Dee Ames
Credit: Pearl Oppliger
Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Credit: David Epps
Genesee, Colo.

PHOTOS: Election Day sunrise in Colorado

Pearl Oppliger
Wheat Ridge, Colo.