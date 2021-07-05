Lakewood police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

The child was last seen at 6 p.m. on July 4 near South Wadsworth Boulevard and U.S. 285.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an eight-year-old boy who has not been seen since Sunday night.

Derek Montoya was last seen near 7393 W. Jefferson Ave. in Lakewood at around 6 p.m., according to a tweet from the Lakewood Police Department. This is near South Wadsworth Boulevard and U.S. 285.

Police did not provide information about the details surrounding Montoya’s disappearance, or any theories about where he might be.

Montoya was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, tan shorts and black high top shoes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-980-7300.

Police need help locating a missing 8 year old Derek Montoya. Derek was last seen near 7393 W Jefferson Ave in Lakewood on 7-4-21 around 6pm. He was wearing a black t-shirt, tan shorts, and black high top shoes. Please call LPD with any information 303-980-7300 pic.twitter.com/yPjIhaxEzf — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 5, 2021

