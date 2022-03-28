11-year-old girl with autism missing near Evans

The girl ran away from her home in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood of unincorporated Weld County around 3 p.m. Monday and hasn't been seen since.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who they say ran away from her home on Monday afternoon.

Marcel Brazil, who has autism, was last seen leaving her home in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood around 3 p.m., WCSO said. That is located in unincorporated Weld County near the town of Evans.

Marcel is Black with brown eyes and short black hair. When she left her home, she was riding a purple bicycle and wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black shorts and black boots, WCSO said. She also has mild asthma.

Anyone with any information about where Marcel could be is asked to call Deputy Baer at (970) 590-6844 or Weld County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (970) 350-9600, option 4.

