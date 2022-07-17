16-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries after mountain bike crash in Boulder

Boulder police were called to Lefthand Canyon in reference to a mountain biker who crashed and was not conscious.

BOULDER, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was flown to a Denver area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a mountain bike crash on Saturday evening, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The sheriff's office was called out to Lefthand Canyon around 7:12 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a mountain biker, a 16-year-old boy, who had crashed and was not conscious.

Officers said the boy was accompanied by other cyclists who were riding on steep trails on U.S. Forest Service Property in lower Lefthand Canyon when he crashed.

When rescue teams arrived at the scene of the crash they assisted the boy and asked for a medical helicopter to transport the boy, officers said.

BCSO said when MedEvac arrived they were unable to land in the area due to steep terrain. The helicopter had to land on Lefthand Canyon Drive and the boy had to be carried to the helicopter by Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, American Medical Response, and Lefthand Fire Protection District personnel.

Officer said the rescue took an hour and a half.

The boy was flown to a Denver area hospital with life-threatening injuries, BCSO said.

