Wind causes tree to fall on home in Boulder

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the 33-year-old homeowner was injured in the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — A man is expected to be OK after a tree hit him when it fell on his home on Friday afternoon, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

BCSO said on Friday around 3:45 p.m. they received a report of a 33-year-old man who was hit by a tree that had been blown over by the wind. Officers said the incident happened on the man's property in the 9700 block of Lefthand Canyon Road outside of Boulder.

Rescuers from the Lefthand Fire Protection District, the Goldhill Fire Protection District and the Fourmile Fire Protection District were the first ones on the scene of the incident but faced challenges with the four-wheel-drive road. BCSO said once they overcame that challenge they hiked uphill to where the man was trapped and freed him from underneath the tree.

BCSO said Rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group arrived and helped with the rescue. They transported the man in a litter for approximately one and a quarter miles to an ambulance that was waiting on Lefthand Canyon Road, officers said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.