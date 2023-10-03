MSU Denver awarded national recognition for service to Latino students

MSU Denver is among 14 colleges and universities that earned the national distinction for their efforts to enroll and retain Latino students in higher education.

DENVER — In recognition of Metropolitan State University of Denver's excellence in serving Hispanic students, Excelencia en Educación, a national nonprofit organization that promotes higher education for Hispanic students, has certified MSU Denver with its Seal of Excelencia. The university is the first higher-education institution in Colorado to earn the Seal of Excelencia.

Excelencia in Education announced the 14 recipients that earned the national distinction this year for their efforts to enroll and retain Latino students in higher education at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. that was livestreamed and, according to NBC News, included remarks by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

“There is a real difference between colleges and universities that enroll Latino students and those that intentionally serve them,” said Deborah Santiago, co-founder and CEO of Excelencia in Education, in a news release. “Those that earn the Seal are trendsetters on a journey of transformation, showing what it takes to progressively increase positive outcomes for Latino, and all, students to compel others ready to meet the mission.”



According to NBC News, the organization awarded its 2023 Seal of Excelencia to institutions of higher education that “demonstrate intentionality and impact in serving Latino students while serving all.” The designation is for three years.

Nine institutions were certified for the first time and the other five were recertified.

The first time recipients are:

Angelo State University in Texas

California State University, Long Beach

California State University, Los Angeles

California State University, Northridge

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Phoenix College

Richard J. Daley College in Illinois

St. Edward’s University in Texas

Texas Woman’s University

The five that were recertified are:

California State University, Sacramento

Long Beach City College in California

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Illinois at Chicago

According to NBC News, Excelencia in Education established the Seal of Excelencia framework in 2018 to serve as a self-assessment for institutions aiming to better serve Latino students. It tracks enrollment, retention and graduation rates of Hispanic students, as well as representation of Latino faculty.

The newly selected higher-education institutions join a total of 39 certified institutions which, according to NBC News, represent around 5% of all institutions in the U.S. that collectively enrolled more than 15% and graduated 17% of all Latino graduates nationwide in the most recent year.

According to MSU Denver's website, MSU Denver in 2007 launched an ambitious effort to obtain federal recognition for educating Latino students, who at that time made up about 13% of the University’s undergraduate population. MSU Denver was designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution in 2019, and today more than 35% of its students are Latino.

“Attaining the seal is only the beginning,” said MSU Denver President Janine Davidson on the MSU Denver website. “Beyond the certification, the seal serves as a partner to ensure we continue to sustain our commitment, that our policies and practices reflect our commitment and that academic and inclusive excellence are front and center not only for our Latinx students but for all of our students.”