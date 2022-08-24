Nederland's last full-time officer resigns

Marshal Jennifer Fine-Loven's last day is set for Sept. 30.

NEDERLAND, Colorado — The chief of the Nederland Police Department announced plans to resign at the end of September, leaving the Boulder County town without any full-time patrol officers.

Marshal Jennifer Fine-Loven submitted her letter of resignation last week and said her last day would be Sept. 30.

On Aug. 16, Fine-Loven provided a staffing update to the town's Board of Trustees. She noted that the department's part-time officer decided not to move to full-time as planned due to the department's instability.

She said she logged more than 140 hours during her last pay period and that she's currently working several felony cases.

No applicants with patrol experience had applied for any of their openings, she said. Fine-Loven said she tried to recruit a couple of retired officers from Aurora and Arapahoe County but nothing has come of that.

The department's clerk has been "inundated" with evidence processing due to major cases, according to the staffing update.

Fine-Loven said they're working with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office about extra coverage as they work through the staff shortage. An amended budget proposal for the remainder of the year calls for increased wages for the people department staff as well as additional funding that pay the sheriff's office for extra coverage.

The Town said on its website they're "fully committed" to rebuilding the department and hope to bring in an interim marshal as soon as possible. They're also working with a consultant to complete an "extensive" recruitment campaign.

