Beloved book store names new interim CEO

The 50-year-old independent bookstore business named Brad Dempsey as interim CEO to focus on the company's financials and improve the customer experience.

DENVER — One of Denver's most beloved bookstores has named a new interim CEO to oversee its day-to-day operations after its former CEO stepped down from the role in April to pursue political aspirations.

Tattered Cover Book Store announced a Colorado native and University of Colorado grad, Brad Dempsey, would take the reins of the independent bookstore.

The company said Dempsey brings a business background to focus on the company's need to address financial challenges, improve the selection of books and gifts, enhance the customer experience and foster relationships with current customers and new ones.

The book business said Dempsey will work with its booksellers to continue a commitment to "curating a diverse selection of books and hosting engaging events for readers of all ages."

Dempsey said it was an honor to join the team.

“I am fully committed to working with the Tattered Cover team to remedy its immediate financial obstacles and refresh the company’s operations to continue Tattered Cover’s legacy of being a favorite Colorado destination for locals and visitors," he said.

The bookstore said in a news release that Dempsey is a "dedicated supporter of independent bookstores and their crucial role in fostering literary and civic life" and "Dempsey’s vision aligns perfectly with Tattered Cover’s mission."

He replaces former CEO Kwame Spearman, who stepped down from the role as he made a run for Denver mayor. Spearman announced in May that he was entering the race for an at-large seat on the Denver Public Schools board.

Spearman and fellow Denver native David Back led the group of Colorado-based investors who purchased the Colorado bookstore chain in a private sale in December 2020.