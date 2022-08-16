New safe parking site to open in Denver

The sites give people living out of their cars a safe place to sleep at night.

DENVER — As the sun sets over a parking lot in Arvada, cars arrive to the closest thing some have to home.

"It certainly beats sleeping under the bridge, which is where I was before I started living in my car," Shawn Breaux said as he sat in his Honda Element.

In a world that’s become so expensive, people like Breaux have nowhere else to go.

"I’ve stayed here one year and six months," Breaux said. "It’s as close to home as someone like me is going to get for a while."

Breaux is an entrepreneur, running a notary business and a media company while also working at a convenience store. None of it is enough to make ends meet right now. As night falls, the safe parking site provides more than just safety.

"This is a form of stability that I otherwise would not have," Breaux said. "I know where I’m going to sleep, so I don’t have to worry about where my next meal is going to come from. I don’t have to worry about where I’m going to rest my head. I don’t have to worry about how far I’m going to be from my next client."

The site in Arvada is one of 12 safe parking sites across the metro area run by the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative. The state just announced it's investing $150,000 into the program, enough to open a new lot.

It will be the program's second lot in Denver. The exact location has not been chosen yet.

"There are so many people living in their vehicles right now because they can’t afford the rent," said Rochelle Brogan, co-founder of the initiative.

Brogan co-founded the initiative after being homeless herself. It’s a chance to feel safe, while also getting access to food, showers at a nearby church and housing and job services.

"People can live their lives and get on their feet in a supported environment," Brogan said.

The sites are geared toward people who are working during the day and have recently found themselves homeless -- people like Breaux.

"It gives me a sense of direction," Breaux said. "I know where I’m going to start my day every single day. I know where I’m going to end my day every single day. This parking spot as far as I’m concerned is the alpha and the omega of getting myself to a point of success."

His goal one day is to start an organization that helps people in the position he finds himself in now.

The sites require background checks and permits to park. People cannot just show up. More information is available on the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative website.

