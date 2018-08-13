A group of community members and stakeholders will share their recommendations for redevelopment of the storied Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver at tonight's Sheridan City Council meeting.

The 70-acre Loretto Heights campus -- located at 3001 S. Federal Blvd. -- is home to the now-shuttered Colorado Heights University (CHU). It's distinguishable by its large, red-hued administration building and tower that can be seen from both US-285 (Hampden Avenue) and Federal Boulevard.

The Loretto Heights Community Initiative (LHCI) is a coalition of communities and citizens whose mission is to "preserve the history, structures, landscape and cultural memory of the Loretto Heights campus."

A look at Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver
Colorado Heights University
In 1891 the sisters of Loretto founded the Loretto Heights Academy, a Catholic elementary and secondary school for girls in what would become Harvey Park. In 1948 it became the Loretto Heights College, the only 4-year college for women in the region.
The Colorado Heights University closed in 2017 and has sat empty ever since. Neighbors have expressed concern over whether it will be torn down and what, if anything, will be built there.
In November, Oakland, California-based Catellus Development Corp. said it will buy the campus from the owner, Japan-based Teikyo Group. Plans for the development have not yet been announced.
Loretto Heights would continue to expand and eventually began admitting both men and women. In 1988, many of the programs were transferred to Regis University and the campus became a nondenominational liberal arts school.
Snowshoeing at Loretto Heights Park near Bear Valley
Women walk with books at Loretto Heights Colleges in Denver. (Photo: Denver Public Library)
View of Pancratia Hall at Loretto Heights College, 3001 South Federal Boulevard. (Photo: Denver Public Library)
A male instructor sits in front of a class of women with semaphore flags on the grounds of Loretto Heights service camp, a WWI training center for women. (Photo: Denver Public Library)
Female trainees pose with a United States flag outside a canvas tent at Loretto Heights service camp (Photo: Denver Public Library)
Female service trainees pose in uniform between canvas tents, with United States flags, at the Loretto Heights service camp. (Photo: Denver Public Library)
A young woman leans against a tree on the grounds of Loretto Heights College, a WWI training center for women. (Photo: Denver Public Library)
View of a graduates at Loretto Heights College (Photo: Denver Public Library)
Women pose between two rows of tents at the Loretto Heights College service camp, a WWI training center for women (Photo: Denver Public Library)
Exterior photograph of the Loretto Heights Academy. Founded by the Sisters of Loretto, under the direction of Mother Pancratia Bonfils, the college began as Loretto Heights Academy, a Catholic boarding school for girls. (Photo: Denver Public Library)
Women trainees and instructors pose in a classroom, Loretto Heights service camp, a WWI training center for women. (Photo: Denver Public Library)

LHCI outlined its goals for the campus in a release, saying: "Historic preservation is a major priority of the initiative."

LHCI's redevelopment plan calls for a "comprehensive approach" to redevelopment that preserves the campus administration building and chapel and creates a safe mobility network while minimizing the effect on nearby neighborhoods.

"By making themselves heard early and often, southwest Denver residents, surrounding communities and others are taking the initiative now with the hope of producing a 'win-win' for everyone involved, including the new property owner," said LHCI in its release.

The presentation comes after earlier this month Glendale-based Westside Investment Partners purchased the property for $16.5 million with the intention of redeveloping it. The property was previously owned by the Teikyo Group, a Japanese education foundation.

Teikyo Group in November 2017 announced plans to sell the campus to Oakland, California-based Catellus Development Corp., but that deal fell through in spring 2018.

That was after Teikyo Group in September 2015 tried to gift the campus to Metropolitan State University of Denver, but that deal, too, fell through in March 2016.

Loretto Heights was built in the late 1800s and through the years has housed a girl's high school, Loretto Heights College and CHU. There is also a cemetery on the site, on which nuns are buried.

