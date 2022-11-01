Health department gets 10 complaints about mask violations at stock show

In an email late last month, the stock show said enforcement of the mask mandate would be "lightly monitored" among guests.

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) has received, as of Jan. 12, 10 formal complaints about people not following mask rules inside of the National Western Stock Show, a spokesperson said in an email to 9NEWS.

The stock show started Saturday, Jan. 8. Attendees are required to wear masks at any indoor events as part of Denver's mask mandate.

Right now, DDPHE does not plan to discipline event organizers. DDPHE told 9NEWS it's focused on educating them about enforcement efforts and making sure they are doing everything they can to encourage compliance. Those efforts might include offering masks to people not wearing one, reminding visitors to put on a mask and pointing out signage around the venue.

DDPHE did acknowledge the challenge and reality of gaining 100% compliance at event of this size.

The mask mandate is in line with Denver's mask order, which has been extended through Feb. 3. The requirement does not apply to outdoor areas, or while people are actively eating or drinking.

"We certainly did not authorize that verbiage, nor did we discuss that language before they put that post out," DDPHE Director Bob McDonald said to 9NEWS last week. "Our public health orders apply to all settings, including the upcoming stock show."

McDonald said the department met with the stock show's executive leadership to discuss masks after the email went out to people who bought tickets.

Visitors do not have to show proof of COVID vaccination. The stock show received a variance from the state health department.