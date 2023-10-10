$253 million lawsuit against Xcel Energy claiming power plant mismanagement is underway

CORE Electric Cooperative is suing over alleged mismanagement of the Comanche coal-powered plant in Pueblo. CORE also takes issue with retiring the plant in 2031.

DENVER — A $253 million lawsuit against Xcel Energy over allegations of mismanagement of a power plant in Pueblo kicked off Oct. 3.

The lawsuit, filed by CORE Electric Cooperative, is expected to last about four weeks.

At issue is Comanche 3, the largest coal-fired plant in Colorado at 750 megawatts that was planned to operate for 60 years. CORE has a 25% share of ownership in the plant but is not involved in its operation. The $1.3 billion plant has been offline for more than 700 days since 2010, according to CORE.

CORE, the largest not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative in the state, serves more than 173,000 customers along the Front Range. Xcel Energy, Colorado’s largest investor-owned utility, serves 1.6 million electric and 1.5 million natural gas customers.

The cooperative says it incurred more than $35 million in damages from having to purchase power from alternative sources during the outages, as well as to pay for CORE’s portion of repairs and maintenance at the plant.

