Are Xcel's smart meters outsmarting Xcel?

Lorrie Groves, a Highlands Ranch Xcel customer, told us she pulled out her bills from previous years to compare them, month to month, because she was curious about her own billing data. Then, she got a notice in the mail that piqued her interest even more.



“The letter states that an upcoming bill may show a significant credit balance,” Groves said. “So, I called Xcel to find out what the story was and was told that we had about a $550 credit.”



A spokesperson for Xcel called it a technology issue and told 9NEWS it's specifically an issue with the installation of smart meters.



"Historical customer energy use information was not saved in the exchange" of old electric meters to the new smart meters, Xcel wrote.



Groves, and 97 other customers like her, were overbilled. 609 customers were underbilled, meaning they didn't pay Xcel enough for what they really used.



Xcel's spokesperson said those customers will be billed, but for only half of what they were underbilled...not the entire amount.



“It is a very good gesture to take half of that off, especially coming into the time of year that we're coming into, right? With the holidays and all that kind of stuff. It could be a hardship for families," Groves said.



9NEWS asked if Xcel needs to report this to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and was told the company is not required to but did in this case because it notifies the PUC about large scale issues that may result in customer questions.



“I don't think they should report it only because they're afraid they're gonna get tattled on. I think that it should have been reported regardless…because it's just good business," Groves said.



It turns out Xcel notified the PUC after 9NEWS asked Xcel if the company has to notify the PUC.