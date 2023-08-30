Able Shepherd faces blowback for anti-LGBTQ protest

Several leaders of Able Shepherd, which partners with local law enforcement for tactical training, were clearly visible among the protesters at Dougco's PrideFest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A tactical training group is no longer participating in a planned event with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office after Able Shepherd’s leaders disrupted a PrideFest celebration last weekend.

A group of approximately 70 men interrupted DougCo PrideFest’s family-friendly drag show on Saturday. The men, wearing shirts reading “Stand to Protect Children,” stood blocking the view of the performers for roughly 40 minutes until they were escorted out.

Several leaders of Able Shepherd, which partners with local law enforcement for tactical training, were clearly visible among the protesters.

On Wednesday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office told 9NEWS that Able Shepherd would no longer be participating in a planned event on Thursday. An Able Shepherd representative declined to say if law enforcement agencies were cutting ties with the company.

Able Shepherd issued a statement to media outlets on Wednesday simultaneously defending the protest’s aims while denying the company was involved.

"The media has claimed that Able Shepherd was involved in the event. This is not true,” the company posted on Facebook.

Able Shepherd’s Operations Manager Melissa Papulias acknowledged to 9NEWS that many of the 70 protesters were Able Shepherd employees and trainees. Papulias said some religious organizations also provided protesters.

Papulias said all Able Shepherd employees and trainees were there protesting in a personal capacity.

9NEWS obtained an email that appeared to have been distributed by Able Shepherd’s email system, recruiting protesters to interrupt the DougCo PrideFest show.

The email said children were being "traumatized and abused by those pushing a perverse agenda."

The email’s RSVP link led to a sign-up page for the protest under Papulias’ name.

Papulias said she would “try to address” questions from 9NEWS about the email then stopped responding to inquiries.