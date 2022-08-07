How Biden's abortion access order could impact Colorado

The order includes free legal services for women facing charges from other states, patient privacy rules, and direction to provide protection for abortion clinics.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More people are coming to Colorado for abortion access since Roe was overturned, and a presidential order issued Friday could increase security at Colorado's abortion clinics if they become targets for violence.

President Biden's executive order does not have the power to give people in conservative states abortion access - nor does it use federal funds to help people travel across state lines for reproductive health care.

The actions Biden outlined are intended to head off some potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face after the ruling.

It reinforces that hospitals must provide emergency care - a directive aimed at doctors in states with abortion bans who were worried about what they could do to save a person's life.

The office of Colorado's Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser said they think a few sections of Biden's order could have an impact in Colorado.

The order provides free legal services for women facing charges from other states.

The executive order also bolsters patient privacy rules, directing agencies to work to educate medical providers and insurers about how and when they are required to share privileged patient information with authorities.

And the executive order could provide protection for abortion clinics which have faced threats of violence.

While announcing the order Friday, Biden acknowledged the limitations facing his office, saying it would require an act of Congress to restore nationwide access to the way it was before the June 24 decision.

“The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law,” Biden said. “The challenge is go out and vote. For God’s sake there is an election in November!"