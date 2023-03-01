Check out the Next team's recommendations for others' work.

DENVER — May we make a recommendation?

The Next with Kyle Clark team will occasionally suggest work that's not from us but is worth your time. You'll find all the links to our recent recommendations below.

7/3/23: Tribal nations push for seats at the table in Colorado River negotiations

Sharon Udasin is a Colorado-based climate and policy reporter for The Hill. Her latest article gives a voice to the tribes often left out of the Colorado River negotiations.

With another round of long-term water use negotiations starting soon, 11 of the 30 tribes in the Colorado River region still have unresolved water rights claims.

If those are resolved, tribal water rights could represent as much as 29% of the river's annual water supply, and representatives tell Udasin their influence should be considered in talks about usage and conservation.

Udasin's article delves into what a sovereign approach to river negotiations might look like, and how tribal practices could inform our conservation efforts.

You can read the full article here.

4/10/23: Truthers: Tiffany Dover Is Dead*

Tiffany Dover is alive, contrary to what you might have seen on the internet. Her story is a case study in how conspiracy theories targeting every day people ruin lives.

Anti-vax activists fixated on Dover during the pandemic when she fainted while talking to journalists after getting the COVID vaccine. The conspiracy theory went something like: people are dropping dead within minutes of getting the shot.

Dover and her family have fended off years of online rumors that she's dead. That she's actually a body double now raising her children.

Kyle recommends you check out the podcast Tiffany Dover Is Alive. It's the work of NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny who also has a long-form story out today on how an online conspiracy theory upended a woman's life.

3/1/23: We rode RTD for 20 hours. Here's what we saw.

Kyle says this is one of the most impressive pieces of local journalism he's read in a while.

RTD is considering a ban on indefinite riding. It would kick unhoused people off trains, where they find safety and warmth. Denverite has an incredibly powerful piece by Nathaniel Minor and photojournalist Kevin Beaty.

They rode RTD or 20 hours to talk to other people riding for hours at a time. They honestly describe the mundane moments, and the criminal conduct they observe. What you'll remember are the heartbreaking conversations with people who say they don't want to be a bother to anyone but don't want to freeze on the streets.

You can read the full article here.

1/6/23: Brown cloud thread

Longtime transportation planner Jim Charlier wrote a long Twitter thread explaining how Denver's current snow removal plan -- to plow the main streets then pray for sun -- was partly an environmental choice decades ago.

Less sand on the roads and fewer diesel plows out didn't just save money, but it reduced emissions on the kind of winter days when the Brown Cloud hung over the city.

He invited leaders to go beyond simplistic ideas and imagine a new plan that looks at everything from sidewalks, to bike lanes, to street drainage.

You can see the thread here.