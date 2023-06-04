Voters 55 and up backed Mike Johnston, Kelly Brough; younger voters supported progressives in Denver

Lisa Calderòn outperformed Kelly Brough in later vote tallies, but it was insufficient to overtake Brough.

DENVER — A majority of voters who showed up on election day in Denver's April 4 municipal races favored more progressive candidates, while those who mailed in their ballots preferred aspirants whose politics hews closer to the center compared to their rivals, an analysis of ballot returns indicates.

About 175,00 Denverites voted in the elections, representing almost 39% of active voters in the city.

The first night of counting saw more than 108,000 votes tallied. Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough took an early lead by 11:30 p.m., securing over 26,000 and 24,000 votes, respectively.

Most of the votes came from voters 55 and older.

As counting progressed, voters between 18 and 44 began to show up in droves. Roughly 43,000 ballots were cast by these age groups on election day, giving more progressive candidates, notably Lisa Calderòn, a huge boost.

